Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mets coach posts video of Céspedes taking batting practice

November 19, 2019 6:51 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets outfielder Yoenis Céspedes is taking batting practice in his effort to return from a slew of lower-body injuries.

Minor league instructor and former Mets player Endy Chavez posted and then deleted video on Tuesday of the 34-year-old Céspedes taking swings. That came a few weeks after general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said he was uncertain whether Céspedes would play in 2020.

Céspedes broke an ankle in May while recovering from surgery on both heels. The injuries have sidelined Céspedes for most of the past two seasons.

The video showed the right-handed hitting Céspedes taking all-out cuts. Chavez captioned it “throwing BP to a prospect in recovery.”

Advertisement

Céspedes is entering the final season of a $110 million, four-year contract.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
11|18 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor records himself reading book to send to his children for UTR program

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address