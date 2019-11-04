Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mexico beats US 8-2 in Olympic baseball qualifying

November 4, 2019 12:18 am
 
2 min read
Share       

Noah Perio scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball by the New York Yankees’ Erik Kratz in the fifth inning, Ali Solis added a three-run homer in the eighth and host Mexico beat the United States 8-2 on Sunday night at Guadalajara in a qualifier for next year’s Olympic baseball tournament.

Mexico is assured of finishing among the top two teams in Group A of Premier12 tournament, who advance to a super round in Japan. The U.S. needs a victory Monday over the Dominican Republic to advance.

The top finisher from the Americas qualifies for next year’s Olympic baseball tournament in Japan. Second- and third-place finishers from the Americas go to a final qualifying tournament in March or April.

The U.S., managed by former big leaguer Scott Borsius, opened Saturday with a 9-0 win over the Netherlands, and Mexico with a 6-1 victory over the Dominican Republic in a game shortened to six innings because of rain. The Dominicans beat the Dutch 14-4 in Sunday’s earlier game.

Advertisement

Mexico closes Group A against the Dutch on Tuesday.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

With the score 2-2 in the fifth, Perio and Javier Salazar singled off Boston prospect Tanner Houck, and Kansas City’s Daniel Tillo’s relieved with one out and runners at the corners. Juan Perez struck out and Perio came home on the first pitch to Esteban Quiroz.

Efren Navarro, who played four games for the 2018 Chicago Cubs, hit a two-run single off Atlanta’s Caleb Thielbar for a 5-2 lead in the eighth. Solis, who played four games with San Diego in 2012 and eight for Tampa in 2014, followed with a home run.

Felipe Gonzalez got the win with 1 1/3 innings of two-hit relief, and Jesus Cruz, Brennan Bernardino and Carlos Bustamante combined for 4 1/3 innings of one-hit relief. Houck was the loser.

Christian Villanueva, who left the Padres for the Japanese Central League’s Yomirui Giants after the 2018 season, hit a two-run single in the first. The U.S. tied the score on home runs by Kratz in the third and Boston’s Bobby Dalbec in the fourth, both off starter Horacio Ramirez, who last played in the major leagues for the Los Angeles Angels in 2011.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb