Miami, Drake meet in Gulf Coast Showcase

November 23, 2019 3:30 pm
 
Drake (4-1) vs. Miami (3-1)

Gulf Coast Showcase , Hertz Arena, Estero, Florida; Monday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake and Miami will meet in the Gulf Coast Showcase. Miami earned an 80-45 win over Central State on Wednesday, while Drake won 74-58 against Lehigh on Thursday.

LEADING THE WAY: Roman Penn and Liam Robbins have led the Bulldogs. Penn is averaging 11.4 points, four rebounds and 7.4 assists while Robbins is putting up 13 points, five rebounds and three blocks per game. The RedHawks have been led by sophomores Nike Sibande and Dalonte Brown. Sibande has averaged 16.8 points and 5.5 rebounds while Brown has put up 14.5 points and nine rebounds per game.

CREATING OFFENSE: Penn has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Drake field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 16 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The RedHawks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bulldogs. Miami has an assist on 56 of 89 field goals (62.9 percent) across its past three games while Drake has assists on 50 of 95 field goals (52.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Miami has made 10.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among MAC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

