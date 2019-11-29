Listen Live Sports

Miami (Ohio) with 4 TDs in second half, beats Ball St. 41-27

November 29, 2019 4:11 pm
 
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Caleb Huntley ran for three touchdowns and Ball State scored 27 points in the second half to beat Miami (Ohio) 41-27 on Friday.

Miami (7-5, 6-2), which had its five-game win streak snapped, entered having already clinched the Mid-American Conference East Division title. The RedHawks will face Central Michigan in the conference championship on Dec. 7 at Ford Field in Detroit. Ball State (5-7, 4-4) concludes its season by snapping a four-game losing streak.

The RedHawks built a 27-14 halftime lead, but Ball State’s Drew Plitt threw a pair of 40-yard touchdown passes to Yo’Heinz Tyler. Huntley, who scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter, added 5- and 30-yard touchdown runs in the fourth quarter.

Huntley had 134 yards rushing on 24 carries. Plitt also threw a 7-yard TD pass to Justin Hall in the second quarter and finished 26-of-40 passing for 317 yards.

Jaylon Bester ran for a 16-yard touchdown for Miami. Brett Gabbert added a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jack Sorenson and Lonnie Phelps ran 32 yards into the end zone off a blocked punt in the second quarter.

