Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Miami tops Ohio 24-21, takes control in MAC East

November 6, 2019 11:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Sam Sloman matched his career-best 53-yard field goal with 3:48 to play, Ryan McWood and Kameron Butler combined a clutch sack and Miami (Ohio) edged rival Ohio 24-21 on Wednesday night.

The game marked the official 150th anniversary of the first collegiate game and was close all the way. The game was tied at 7 at halftime and the teams combined for 24 points in the fourth quarter.

After Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke’s second rushing touchdown tied the game with 8:58 to play, the RedHawks (5-4, 4-1 Mid-American Conference) took more than five minutes to grind out 40 yards before Sloman’s kick.

Rourke got the Bobcats to the 37 but after an incomplete pass he was sacked for an 8-yard loss and after a 5-yard penalty for third-and-23 he threw two more incompletions.

Advertisement

Jaylon Bester ran for 83 yards and two touchdowns for Miami, which is now in control of the MAC East Division.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Rourke passed for 133 yards and a touchdown and ran for 89 yards. The Bobcats (4-5, 3-2) were hurt by losing two fumbles. Ohio had 374 yards of total offense, 96 more than Miami.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Latin American Cadet Initiative hosts future leaders

Today in History

1906: Teddy Roosevelt first president to make official diplomatic visit