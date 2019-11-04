Listen Live Sports

Miami’s Bubba Bolden, hurt in celebration, out for season

November 4, 2019 3:13 pm
 
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — The celebratory hit that Miami safety Bubba Bolden took from a teammate during the win over Florida State was a costly one for the Hurricanes.

Bolden will miss the remainder of the Hurricanes’ season because of an injury that happened shortly after he made a third-quarter interception of a deflected pass Saturday in the 27-10 win at Florida State.

Bolden caught the pass thrown by Florida State’s Alex Hornibrook near midfield, got up and sprinted a few yards. A few seconds later, things went wrong when Miami teammate and fellow safety Gurvan Hall leaped and crashed into Bolden — who landed awkwardly and sustained what appeared to be an ankle injury.

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

