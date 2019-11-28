Listen Live Sports

Michigan faces UNC in Battle 4 Atlantis

November 28, 2019 6:30 am
 
Michigan (5-0) vs. North Carolina (5-0)

Battle 4 Atlantis , Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort, Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan and North Carolina will go at it in the Battle 4 Atlantis. North Carolina earned a 76-67 win over Alabama in its most recent game, while Michigan won 83-76 against Iowa State in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: North Carolina’s Cole Anthony, Garrison Brooks and Justin Pierce have combined to account for 56 percent of all Tar Heels points this season.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Zavier Simpson has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Michigan field goals over the last three games. Simpson has accounted for 17 field goals and 34 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Heels have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Wolverines. North Carolina has an assist on 53 of 84 field goals (63.1 percent) over its past three outings while Michigan has assists on 59 of 101 field goals (58.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 40.7 percent this year. That rate is the fifth-highest in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Michigan stands at just 24.7 percent (ranked 274th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

