Michigan plays host to Elon

Elon (2-1) vs. Michigan (2-0)

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan goes up against Elon in an early season matchup. Michigan won at home over Creighton 79-69 on Tuesday, while Elon fell 64-41 at Georgia Tech on Monday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Michigan’s Jon Teske has averaged 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks while Isaiah Livers has put up 18 points. For the Phoenix, Marcus Sheffield has averaged 15.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and five assists while Federico Poser has put up 11.7 points and 5.3 rebounds.SHEFFIELD CAN SHOOT: Sheffield has connected on 30 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 10 over his last three games. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Michigan has made nine 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among Big Ten teams.

