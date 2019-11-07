Listen Live Sports

Middle Tenn. plays Lipscomb

November 7, 2019 5:30 pm
 
Middle Tennessee (1-0) vs. Lipscomb (1-0)

Allen Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee and Lipscomb both look to put winning streaks together . Middle Tennessee easily beat Maryville (TN) by 58 in its last outing. Lipscomb is coming off a 104-55 win over Rhodes in its most recent game.

PREVIOUSLY: Lipscomb scored 84 points and won by 10 over Middle Tenn. when these two teams met during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Middle Tennessee went 1-10 against non-conference teams last season. In those 11 games, the Blue Raiders gave up 77 points per game while scoring 59.4 per outing. Lipscomb went 11-5 in non-conference play, averaging 81.6 points and allowing 74.9 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

