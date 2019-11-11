Milwaukee takes on Wisconsin Lutheran

Wisconsin Lutheran vs. Milwaukee (1-1)

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Panthers will be taking on the Warriors of Division III Wisconsin Lutheran. Milwaukee lost 115-110 in overtime loss at home against Western Michigan in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Darius Roy has averaged 29 points, eight rebounds and five assists this year for Milwaukee. Te’Jon Lucas has paired with Roy with 21 points, eight rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.DARIUS FROM DISTANCE: Through one games, Milwaukee’s Darius Roy has connected on 42.9 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 100 percent from the free throw line this season.

LAST MEETING: Milwaukee scored 87 points and prevailed by 23 over Wisconsin Lutheran when these two teams faced each other a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Milwaukee went 4-8 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last season. The Panthers offense put up 68.9 points per matchup in those 12 games.

