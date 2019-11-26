Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Minlend scores 21 to lead San Francisco over Hampton 89-73

November 26, 2019 7:11 pm
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Charles Minlend had 21 points as San Francisco won its seventh straight, defeating Hampton 89-73 on Tuesday.

San Francisco is 7-0 for the second straight season. The Dons are 6-0 at home this season where they entered averaging 91.4 points per game while allowing just 70.4. The Dons entered ranked 26th in the nation in scoring margin at +20.2.

Jamaree Bouyea had 16 points and seven rebounds for San Francisco. Jimbo Lull added 16 points and nine rebounds, and Khalil Shabazz had 14 points.

Ben Stanley scored a career-high 24 points for the Pirates (3-3). Jermaine Marrow added 23 points and seven assists, and Amir Smith had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

