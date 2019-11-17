Listen Live Sports

Minor scores 15 to lift Merrimack past Jacksonville 54-44

November 17, 2019 4:13 pm
 
LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Jordan Minor tossed in 15 points off the bench to carry Merrimack to a 54-44 win over Jacksonville at the River Hawk Invitational on Sunday.

Jaleel Lord had 13 points for Merrimack (3-2). Juvaris Hayes, the leading scorer for the Warriors, was held to four points on 1-of-7 shooting but he added four rebounds, four assists and three steals.

David Bell had 16 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks for Jacksonville (3-3).

Aamahne Santos, the Dolphins’ leading scorer, was held to six points on 2-of-10 shooting.

