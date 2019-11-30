Listen Live Sports

Mitchell has 19, leads Sam Houston St. to 86-51 win

November 30, 2019 6:07 pm
 
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Kai Mitchell posted 19 points and R.J. Smith added 11 with 10 rebounds as Sam Houston State jumped out to an early lead and coasted to an 86-51 victory over Randall on Saturday afternoon.

Mitchell was 9 of 11 from the floor with Smith posting a perfect box score, going 4 of 4 from the floor and 2 of 2 from the free-throw line.

The Bearkats (4-3) ran out to a 12-3 lead and took a 54-20 advantage into halftime.

Brent Clark had 13 points and John Bailey added 11 for Randall, which competes in the National Christian College Athletic Association.

Sam Houston will play at UT Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday.

