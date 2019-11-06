Listen Live Sports

Mizzou welcomes Incarnate Word in 2019-20 season opener

November 6, 2019 6:30 am
 
Incarnate Word (0-0) vs. Missouri (0-0)

Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri begins its season by hosting the UIW Cardinals. Incarnate Word went 6-25 last year and finished 13th in the Southland, while Missouri ended up 15-17 and finished 12th in the SEC.

DID YOU KNOW: Missouri held its 12 non-conference opponents to an average of just 63.2 points per game last season. The Tigers offense scored 69.1 points per contest on their way to a 9-3 record against competition outside the Southeastern Conference. Incarnate Word went 1-8 against non-conference schools in 2018-19.

