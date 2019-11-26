Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

MLB investigating alleged domestic violence by Sam Dyson

November 26, 2019 2:49 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Free agent pitcher Sam Dyson has been accused of domestic violence and is being investigated by Major League Baseball.

The commissioner’s office says in a statement it is “aware of it and looking into it.” Dyson’s agency, ISE, did not immediately respond to a text seeking comment.

The Athletic reported Tuesday the allegation was made by an ex-girlfriend, Alexis Blackman, in posts on her personal Instagram account and on an account she writes in the voice of her cat, Snuckles.

The Athletic says posts on the accounts alluding to an unidentified individual were about Dyson, citing a source who was not identified.

Advertisement

Dyson was acquired by Minnesota from San Francisco at the July 31 trade deadline and became a free agent after the season.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

The 31-year-old right-hander was 5-1 with a 3.32 ERA in 61 relief appearances this year. He has spent eight seasons in the majors and has also played with Toronto, Miami and Texas.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
12|3 2019 Security Transformation Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers greet families after nine months in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR makes 'modern' Thanksgiving holiday official