Mofor scores late TD as Albany tops Stony Brook 31-26

November 23, 2019 6:16 pm
 
STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Karl Mofor scored the winning touchdown on a drive that ate up much of the fourth quarter and Albany held on to beat Stony Brook 31-26 on Saturday.

The Great Danes (8-4, 6-2) clinched second place in the Colonial Athletic Association with the win, and await an FCS playoff berth on Sunday.

Tyquell Fields threw for 223 yards and three touchdowns and pulled Stony Brook to 24-20 with a 5-yard pass to Nick Anderson seconds into the fourth quarter.

Albany ran off the next 8:42 with a grinding, 13-play drive that Mofor capped with his short TD run. Mofor carried the ball 31 times for 176 yards and three TDs. Jeff Undercuffler was 16-for-35 passing for 183 yards and a score.

The Seawolves (5-7, 2-6) lost six of their final seven games. Fields was 19-for-27 passing for Stony Brook.

