The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Molly Solomon promoted to lead NBC Olympics coverage

November 19, 2019 3:07 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Molly Solomon will lead NBC’s Olympics coverage, becoming the first woman to be an executive producer for a network sports division.

She succeeds Jim Bell, who announced Nov. 4 he was leaving the network.

Solomon was promoted Tuesday to executive president and producer of the network’s Olympics unit. She will also continue to be executive producer at GOLF Channel, a position she has held since 2012.

Solomon has extensive history with the network’s Olympic coverage. She has worked 10 Winter and Summer Games, beginning as a network researcher to coordinating producer from 2006-12.

She also oversaw the network’s production of golf’s return to the Olympics in Rio in 2016.

