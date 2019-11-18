Monday’s College Basketball

EAST
Army 81, Fairleigh Dickinson 65
Bryant 73, Niagara 62
LIU Brooklyn 92, Delaware St. 84
Lehigh 87, Misericordia 68
Pittsburgh 63, Monmouth (NJ) 50
West Virginia 69, N. Colorado 61
SOUTH
Auburn 91, Colgate 62
Belmont 90, High Point 51
Coastal Carolina 93, Middle Tennessee 72
Kennesaw St. 69, Reinhardt 54
Kentucky 82, Utah Valley 74
McNeese St. 103, Arlington Baptist 51
North Florida 115, Trinity Baptist 39
SC State 103, Wilberforce 79
Southern U. 121, Ecclesia 55
UNC Greensboro 55, Appalachian St. 41
W. Kentucky 109, Campbellsville 66
MIDWEST
Akron 76, SC-Upstate 45
Cent. Michigan 115, Siena Heights 58
E. Illinois 114, Indiana-Northwest 61
Illinois 66, Hawaii 53
Michigan St. 94, Charleston Southern 46
Missouri 75, Wofford 56
N. Illinois 65, Longwood 48
Notre Dame 63, Presbyterian 53
Oakland 60, Hartford 50
SMU 59, Evansville 57
South Dakota 71, SIU-Edwardsville 56
UMKC 111, Bacone 38
SOUTHWEST
Oklahoma 75, William & Mary 70
Texas St. 73, Jackson St. 58
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.
EXHIBITION
Troy 84, Carver 57
