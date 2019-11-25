Listen Live Sports

Monday’s Scores

November 25, 2019 10:59 pm
 
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Collegiate-Richmond 72, Millwood School 61

Faith Christian-Roanoke 47, Dayspring Christian Academy 26

Steward School 63, Richmond Christian 45

Temple Christian 58, United Christian Academy 33

Virginia Academy 71, Seton School 66

Wakefield School 51, Shenandoah Valley Academy 40

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethel Christian School 56, Denbigh Baptist 30

Eastern Mennonite 36, Blue Ridge Christian 22

Mountain Mission 56, Twin Valley 42

Richmond Christian 41, Steward School 27

Shenandoah Valley Academy 29, Wakefield School 24

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

