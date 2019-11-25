Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Collegiate-Richmond 72, Millwood School 61
Faith Christian-Roanoke 47, Dayspring Christian Academy 26
Steward School 63, Richmond Christian 45
Temple Christian 58, United Christian Academy 33
Virginia Academy 71, Seton School 66
Wakefield School 51, Shenandoah Valley Academy 40
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bethel Christian School 56, Denbigh Baptist 30
Eastern Mennonite 36, Blue Ridge Christian 22
Mountain Mission 56, Twin Valley 42
Richmond Christian 41, Steward School 27
Shenandoah Valley Academy 29, Wakefield School 24
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
