Monday’s Sports Transactions

November 4, 2019 5:40 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated RHP Alex Cobb from the 60-day IL. Announced RHP Gabriel Ynoa has cleared outright waivers and will become a free agent.

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated 2B Dustin Pedroia and LHP Chris Sale from the 60-day IL. Announced C Juan Centeno declined outright assignment and elected free agency.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Reinstated INF Christian Arroyo, RHP Corey Kluber and OF Tyler Naquin from the 60-day IL. Reinstated LHP Tyler Olson and RHPs Cody Anderson, A.J. Cole and Danny Salazar from the 60-day IL and assigned them outright to Columbus (IL) they refused assignments.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Exercised the club 2020 option on DH Nelson Cruz. Tendered a qualifying offer to RHP Jake Odorizzi. Declined the club 2020 option on LHP Martín Pérez.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated 3B Miguel Andújar, 1B Greg Bird, OF Jacoby Ellsbury and RHP Jonathan Holder from the 60-day IL. Reinstated RHP Jake Barrett from the 60-day IL and assigned him outright to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). LHP Tyler Lyons declined outright assignment and elected free agency.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed LHP T.J. McFarland off waivers from Arizona.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded INF/OF Chad Spanberger to Milwaukee for RHP Chase Anderson and exercised his 2020 option.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed C Tyler Flowers and OF Nick Markakis to one-year contracts. Declined club 2020 options on RHP Julio Teheran and mutual option for OF Billy Hamilton. Tendered 3B Josh Donaldson a qualifying offer.

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of RHP Colin Rea from Iowa (PCL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Assigned INF Christian Colón, INF/OF Derek Dietrich and RHPs Keury Mella and Jackson Stephens outright to Louisville (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Exercised 2020 option on C Manny Pina. Declined 2020 option on 1B Eric Thames. Reinstated RHPs Corey Knebel and Bobby Wahl from the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Tendered RHP Zack Wheeler a qualifying offer.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Declinded club 2020 options on RHP Jared Hughes, RHP Pat Neshek and LHP Jason Vargas. Sent RHP Jerad Eickhoff, INF Phil Gosselin, RHP Mike Morin, RHP Blake Parker and RHP Edubray Ramos outright to their minor league camp. Reinstated RHP Victor Arano, RHP Seanthony Dominiguez, RHP David Robertson, RHP Robert Stock, LHP Adam Morgan and OF Andrew McCutchen from the 60-day IL. Reinstated IF Odubel Herrera from the restricted list.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with P Ryan Allen. Signed DT Jacob Tuioti-Mariner. Reassigned wide receivers coach Raheem Morris to secondary coach, running back coach Dave Brock to wide receivers coach and offensive assistant and assistant special teams coach Bernie Parmalee to running backs coach.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived S Jermaine Whitehead. Signed DE Porter Gustin to the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Activated CB Isaiah Johnson from the reserve/injured list. Released LB Brandon Marshall.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled LW Max Jones from San Diego (AHL).

LACROSSE
National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed D Steve Priolo to a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

LSU — LB Michael Divinity has left the football team.

SHENANDOAH — Named Greg Morris assistant women’s basketball coach and Jordan Hunter assistant men’s basketball coach.

