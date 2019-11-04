Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated RHP Alex Cobb from the 60-day IL. Announced RHP Gabriel Ynoa has cleared outright waivers and will become a free agent.

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated 2B Dustin Pedroia and LHP Chris Sale from the 60-day IL. Announced C Juan Centeno declined outright assignment and elected free agency.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Reinstated INF Christian Arroyo, RHP Corey Kluber and OF Tyler Naquin from the 60-day IL. Reinstated LHP Tyler Olson and RHPs Cody Anderson, A.J. Cole and Danny Salazar from the 60-day IL and announced they refused outright assignments to Columbus (IL) and elected to become free agents.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Selected the contract of LHP Kent Emanuel from Round Rock (PCL). Reinstated RHP Lance McCullers Jr. from the 60-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Declined their 2020 club option on OF Kole Calhoun.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Declined 2020 option on LHP Martín Pérez.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated 3B Miguel Andújar, 1B Greg Bird, OF Jacoby Ellsbury and RHP Jonathan Holder from the 60-day IL. Reinstated RHP Jake Barrett from the 60-day IL and assigned him outright to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). LHP Tyler Lyons refused outright assignment to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and elected free agency.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed LHP T.J. McFarland off waivers from Arizona.

TEXAS RANGERS — Assigned C Tim Federowicz outright to Nashville (PCL). Reinstated RHP Jesse Chavez, OF Joey Gallo and LHP Taylor Hearn from the 60-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded INF/OF Chad Spanberger to Milwaukee for RHP Chase Anderson and exercised Anderson’s 2020 option.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with C Tyler Flowers and OF Nick Markakis on one-year contracts. Declined club 2020 option on RHP Julio Teheran.

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of RHP Colin Rea from Iowa (PCL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Assigned INF Christian Colón, INF/OF Derek Dietrich and RHPs Keury Mella and Jackson Stephens outright to Louisville (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Exercised 2020 option on C Manny Piña. Declined 2020 option on 1B Eric Thames. Reinstated RHPs Corey Knebel and Bobby Wahl from the 60-day IL..

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Declined 2020 options on RHP Jared Hughes, RHP Pat Neshek and LHP Jason Vargas. Announced RHP Jerad Eickhoff, INF Phil Gosselin, RHP Mike Morin, RHP Blake Parker and RHP Edubray Ramos had refused outright assignments to Lehigh Valley (IL) and elected to become free agents. Reinstated RHP Victor Arano, RHP Seanthony Dominiguez, RHP David Robertson, RHP Robert Stock, LHP Adam Morgan and OF Andrew McCutchen from the 60-day IL. Reinstated IF Odubel Herrera from the restricted list.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Exercised 2020 options on OF Starling Marte and RHP Chris Archer. Reinstated Archer, RHP Nick Burdi, RHP Kyle Crick, RHP Chad Kuhl, OF Jason Martin, OF Gregory Polanco, RHP Edgar Santana and RHP Jameson Taillon from the 60-day IL. Sent RHP James Marvel, RHP Alex McRae, RHP Yefry Ramierz and LHP Wei-Chung Wang outright to their minor league camp.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated INF Zach Green from the 60-day IL and sent outright to Sacramento (PCL). Sent INF Cristhian Adames to Sacramento. Reinstated LHP Tyler Anderson, OF Steven Duggar, RHP Trevor Gott, RHP Reyes Moronta and LHP Tony Watson from the 60-day IL.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Received 3B Ryan Long from the Somerset Patriots of the Atlantic League to complete a previous trade.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed OF Pat Adams.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed 1B/OF Steven Passatempo and OF Jeremy Wolf.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Traded RHP Jack Charleston to the Milwaukee Milkmen of the American Association for OF Riley Pittman.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Sent OF/C Blake Grant-Parks to the Cleburne Railroaders of American Association to complete a previous trade. Traded 2B Ryne Birk to the Milwaukee Milkmen of the American Association for INF Garrett Copeland, SS Sam Dexter, and 1B Glen McClain. Sent INF Angelo Mora to Milwaukee for cash considerations.TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Extended the contract of field manager T.J. Stanton.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Jake Dexter.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed LHP Neil Abbatiello, SS D.J. King, and OF Jack Pauley.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Cleveland Cavaliers G Kevin Porter Jr. one game without pay for improperly making contact with a game official.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended Miami Dolphins RB Mark Walton without pay for four games for violating NFL conduct and substance abuse policies.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with P Ryan Allen. Signed DT Jacob Tuioti-Mariner. Reassigned wide receivers coach Raheem Morris to secondary coach, running back coach Dave Brock to wide receivers coach and offensive assistant and assistant special teams coach Bernie Parmalee to running backs coach.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived LB James Vaughters. Signed TE Bradley Sowell.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived S Jermaine Whitehead. Signed DE Porter Gustin to the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Activated CB Isaiah Johnson from the reserve/injured list. Released LB Brandon Marshall.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled LW Max Jones from San Diego (AHL).

LACROSSE National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed D Steve Priolo to a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

LSU — LB Michael Divinity has left the football team.

SHENANDOAH — Named Greg Morris assistant women’s basketball coach and Jordan Hunter assistant men’s basketball coach.

