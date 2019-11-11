Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Matt Blake pitching coach. Announced bench coach Josh Bard was leaving and Carlos Mendoza was shifting to bench coach and infielder instructor. Named Tanner Swanson head of organzational catching and big league quality control coach.

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Corey Ragsdale major league field coordinator; Rob Fumagalli major league assistant strength and conditioning coach; and Cody Atkinson hitting coordinator. Promoted Ross Fenstermaker to senior director, professional and international scouting; Napoleon Pichardo to director of performance for the minor leagues; Logan Frandsen to minor league strength and conditioning coordinator; and Jono Armold to pitching coordinator.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NEW YORK KNICKS — Assigned F Ignas Brazdeikis to Westchester (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived LB James Vaughters. Signed TE Bradley Sowell.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DL Chuck Harris to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Jordan Matthews.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Columbus F Nick Foligno for three games for elbowing Colorado F Pierre-Edouard Bellemare during a Nov. 9 game.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned D Simon Benoit to San Diego (AHL). Recalled D Brendan Guhle from San Diego.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed president of hockey operations and general manager John Chayka to a long-term contract extension.

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned D Lawrence Pilut from Rochester (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Givani Smith from Grand Rapids (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Placed F Trevor Lewis on injured reserve.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed Fs Troy Brouwer and Jamie McGinn to professional tryouts.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Alexander Volkov to Syracuse (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned D Tyler Lewington and F Travis Boyd to Hershey (AHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Norfolk’s Braylon Shmyr two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Nov. 9 game at Allen. Suspended Atlanta’s Eric Neiley two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Nov. 9 game at Newfoundland.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed G Emmanuel Ochoa to a homegrown player contract.

COLLEGE

OKLAHOMA STATE — Named Todd Bradford director of football recruiting.

