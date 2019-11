By The Associated Press

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Named Dasha Smith executive vice president and chief people officer.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Steven Santini and F Mathieu Olivier from Milwaukee (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Rockford D Dennis Gilbert two games for an interference incident in a Nov. 16 against Grand Rapids.

