Monday’s Sports Transactions

November 18, 2019 4:57 pm
 
FOOTBALL
National Football League

NFL — Named Dasha Smith executive vice president and chief people officer.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed DE Lerentee McCray and TE Josh Oliver on IR. Signed TE Nick O’Leary. Signed TE Charles Jones from the practice squad and TE Matt Sokol to the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed DE Emmanuel Ogbah on IR. Signed WR Gehrig Dieter from the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released WR Terry Wright and LB Sutton Smith from the practice squad. Signed RB Ralph Webb and WRs Quadree Henderson and Amara Darboh to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released DL Terry Beckner from the practice squad.

GOLF

LPGA — Elected Diane Gulyas chair of the board of directors, Madeleine Kleiner and John Veihmeyer to the board of independent directors and Lydia Ko, Amy Olson and Alena Sharp to the board as player directors.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Steven Santini and F Mathieu Olivier from Milwaukee (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Rockford D Dennis Gilbert two games for an interference incident during Saturday’s game against Grand Rapids.

COLLEGE

SIENA — Named Casey Garcia assistant baseball coach.

