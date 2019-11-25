Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Released RHP Drew VerHagen.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Edgar Varela hitting coach and Michael Salazar trainer.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Traded LHP Nestor Cortes Jr. to Seattle for international signing bonus pool money.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of 1B Evan White from Arkansas (TL) and signed him to a six-year contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS —Traded RHP Justin Shafer to Cincinnati for cash.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Traded RHP Dario Agrazal to Detroit for cash.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived DB Rashaan Gaulden.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR J’Mon Moore to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Named Brittany Bowlen vice president of strategic initiatives.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed TE Eric Ebron on the IR. Signed TE Ross Travis.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed RB Elijah McGuire to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Toronto F Alexander Kerfoot two games for boarding Colorado D Erik Johnson during Saturday’s game.

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Jean-Sebastien Dea from Rochester (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned D Brandon Davidson to Stockton (AHL). Activated D TJ Brodie from IR.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Placed F Viktor Arvidsson on IR. Recalled F Daniel Carr from Milwaukee (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

CINCINNATI — Selected M Haris Medunjanin off waivers from Philadelphia.

COLUMBUS CREW SC — Named Laurent Courtois Under-17 coach, Evan Fuhs U-15 coach, Mutanda Kwesele U-14 coach and David Winner Academy goalkeeper coach.

LA GALAXY — Selected D Danilo Acosta off waivers from Real Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Selected G Greg Ranjitsingh off waivers from Orlando City.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed D Michael Mancienne. Selected G Jeff Caldwell off waivers from NYCFC. Named Clint Peay coach of Revolution II (USL League One).

NEW YORK CITY FC — Agreed to terms with M Tony Rocha.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed M Uri Rosell to a two-year contract. Traded the No. 3 overall pick in the waiver draft to New England for the No. 11 waiver draft pick and ans 2020 second-round SuperDraft pick.

COLLEGE

COLORADO STATE — Fired football coach Earnest Collins Jr.

SAINT AUGUSTINE’S — Named David Bowser football coach.

UNLV — Fired football coach Tony Sanchez.

