Monday’s Sports Transactions

DETROIT TIGERS — Released RHP Drew VerHagen.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Edgar Varela hitting coach and Michael Salazar trainer.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Traded LHP Nestor Cortes Jr. to Seattle for international signing bonus pool money.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of 1B Evan White from Arkansas (TL) and signed him to a six-year contract.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS —Traded RHP Justin Shafer to Cincinnati for cash.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Traded RHP Dario Agrazal to Detroit for cash.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived DB Rashaan Gaulden.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR J’Mon Moore to the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Named Brittany Bowlen vice president of strategic initiatives.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed TE Eric Ebron on the IR. Signed TE Ross Travis.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed RB Elijah McGuire to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Toronto F Alexander Kerfoot two games for boarding Colorado D Erik Johnson during Saturday’s game.
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Jean-Sebastien Dea from Rochester (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned D Brandon Davidson to Stockton (AHL). Activated D TJ Brodie from IR.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Placed F Viktor Arvidsson on IR. Recalled F Daniel Carr from Milwaukee (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
CINCINNATI — Selected M Haris Medunjanin off waivers from Philadelphia.
COLUMBUS CREW SC — Named Laurent Courtois Under-17 coach, Evan Fuhs U-15 coach, Mutanda Kwesele U-14 coach and David Winner Academy goalkeeper coach.
LA GALAXY — Selected D Danilo Acosta off waivers from Real Salt Lake.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Selected G Greg Ranjitsingh off waivers from Orlando City.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed D Michael Mancienne. Selected G Jeff Caldwell off waivers from NYCFC. Named Clint Peay coach of Revolution II (USL League One).
NEW YORK CITY FC — Agreed to terms with M Tony Rocha.
ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed M Uri Rosell to a two-year contract. Traded the No. 3 overall pick in the waiver draft to New England for the No. 11 waiver draft pick and ans 2020 second-round SuperDraft pick.
COLORADO STATE — Fired football coach Earnest Collins Jr.
SAINT AUGUSTINE’S — Named David Bowser football coach.
UNLV — Fired football coach Tony Sanchez.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.