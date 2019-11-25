Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Released RHP Drew VerHagen.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Edgar Varela hitting coach and Michael Salazar trainer.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Traded LHP Nestor Cortes Jr. to Seattle for international signing bonus pool money.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with LHP Lucas Luetge, RHP Ian Gardeck, RHP Zach Lee, RHP Brian Schlitter, RHP Jaime Schultz, C Carlos Perez, INF Eric Campbell, INF Ryan Goins and INF Nate Orf on minor league contracts.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of 1B Evan White from Arkansas (TL) and signed him to a six-year contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with C Mike Zunino on a one-year contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Announced RHP Adrian Sampson has been placed on unconditional release waivers.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS —Traded RHP Justin Shafer to Cincinnati for cash.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Traded RHP Dario Agrazal to Detroit for cash.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed INF Andy DeJesus. Received OF Nick Schulz from the Lincoln Saltdogs of the American Association.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Declined the 2020 contract options on C/1B Luke Lowery, 3B Wesley Jones, and OF Anthony Ray.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed OF Caeden Harris.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Traded LHP Jake Zokan to the Sioux Falls Canaries of the American Association for RHP Connor Leedholm. Traded RHP Landon Holifield to the Cleburne Railroaders for RHP John Shull.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived DB Rashaan Gaulden.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR J’Mon Moore to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Named Brittany Bowlen vice president of strategic initiatives.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed TE Eric Ebron on the IR. Signed TE Ross Travis and CB Picasso Nelson Jr. Waived CB Shakial Taylor.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed RB Elijah McGuire to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed LB Wyatt Ray to the practice squad. Released LB Jamey Mosley from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Toronto F Alexander Kerfoot two games for boarding Colorado D Erik Johnson during Saturday’s game.

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Jean-Sebastien Dea from Rochester (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned D Brandon Davidson to Stockton (AHL). Activated D TJ Brodie from IR.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Placed F Viktor Arvidsson on IR. Recalled F Daniel Carr from Milwaukee (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned F Klim Kostin to the San Antonio (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

CINCINNATI — Selected M Haris Medunjanin off waivers from Philadelphia.

COLUMBUS CREW SC — Named Laurent Courtois Under-17 coach, Evan Fuhs U-15 coach, Mutanda Kwesele U-14 coach and David Winner Academy goalkeeper coach.

LA GALAXY — Selected D Danilo Acosta off waivers from Real Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Selected G Greg Ranjitsingh off waivers from Orlando City.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed D Michael Mancienne. Selected G Jeff Caldwell off waivers from NYCFC. Named Clint Peay coach of Revolution II (USL League One).

NEW YORK CITY FC — Agreed to terms with M Tony Rocha.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed M Uri Rosell to a two-year contract. Traded the No. 3 overall pick in the waiver draft to New England for the No. 11 waiver draft pick and ans 2020 second-round SuperDraft pick.

COLLEGE

COLORADO STATE — Fired football coach Earnest Collins Jr.

DOANE — Announced the resignation of Sehronda Powell women’s basketball coach. Named Ryan Baumgartner interim women’s basketball coach.

SAINT AUGUSTINE’S — Named David Bowser football coach.

TEXAS A&M — Announced G TJ Starks has left the men’s basketball program.

UNLV — Fired football coach Tony Sanchez.

