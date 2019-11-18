Money Leaders

Listen Live Sports

HORSE RACING
Through Nov. 17
National Thoroughbred Racing Association
Jockeys
Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings
Irad Ortiz, Jr. 1332 279 276 199 $32,066,048
Jose Ortiz 1309 256 229 184 $26,391,041
Javier Castellano 883 187 155 119 $23,925,739
Joel Rosario 1016 207 162 174 $22,995,190
Flavien Prat 688 161 127 115 $19,102,985
John Velazquez 714 132 115 101 $18,033,773
Luis Saez 1279 241 184 159 $16,658,440
Manuel Franco 1199 201 202 176 $15,164,000
Ricardo Santana, Jr. 989 169 145 126 $15,065,472
Tyler Gaffalione 1094 163 158 162 $13,634,388
Trainers
Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings
Chad Brown 768 207 154 123 $29,991,742
Steven Asmussen 1947 379 340 257 $25,004,747
Todd Pletcher 723 160 120 106 $17,044,354
Brad Cox 826 209 169 118 $15,958,850
Mark Casse 1076 184 150 147 $15,286,250
William Mott 481 78 68 67 $12,326,337
Michael Maker 944 150 156 128 $10,583,486
Bob Baffert 290 68 65 42 $9,454,642
Jason Servis 506 144 111 75 $9,056,482
Karl Broberg 1930 506 348 280 $8,478,907
Horses
Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings
Bricks and Mortar 6 6 0 0 $6,723,650
City of Light 1 1 0 0 $4,000,000
Vino Rosso 6 3 1 1 $3,960,625
Mitole 7 6 0 1 $2,756,200
McKinzie 7 2 5 0 $2,232,560
Code of Honor 8 4 1 1 $2,211,570
Midnight Bisou 8 7 1 0 $2,185,000
Country House 5 2 1 1 $2,105,800
Seeking the Soul 6 1 1 1 $1,713,111
Tacitus 7 2 3 2 $1,634,500
U.S. Trotting
Drivers
Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings
Tim Tetrick 2861 677 499 340 $14,440,506
Yannick Gingras 1895 367 273 257 $12,113,745
Dexter Dunn 2341 388 311 310 $10,929,362
Jason Bartlett 2337 472 417 329 $9,531,820
David Miller 1597 249 248 244 $8,488,898
Brian Sears 757 115 91 101 $8,015,486
George Brennan 2217 426 352 275 $7,770,820
Aaron Merriman 3871 842 622 492 $7,495,944
Matt Kakaley 2167 286 311 311 $7,227,208
Andrew McCarthy 1680 218 239 218 $6,964,296
Trainers
Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings
Ron Burke 4439 894 646 556 $20,028,929
Tony Alagna 707 155 122 86 $5,832,616
Rene Allard 1624 311 230 195 $5,514,719
Marcus Melander 322 85 49 43 $5,240,235
Ake Svanstedt 449 91 68 63 $4,441,569
Scott Di Domenico 1362 275 208 168 $4,361,904
Erv Miller 1068 210 175 130 $4,220,690
Nancy Johansson 329 69 50 50 $4,171,947
Richard Norman 536 114 87 83 $4,081,039
Tim King Jr. 533 141 79 74 $3,906,852
Horses
Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings
Bettor’s Wish 3HP 18 13 5 0 $1,560,620
Greenshoe 3HT 13 10 3 0 $1,277,049
Gimpanzee 3HT 13 8 1 2 $1,101,313
McWicked 8HP 16 6 3 3 $1,017,466
Forbidden Trade 3HT 14 8 3 1 $968,922
Shartin N 6MP 18 15 2 0 $940,177
Warrawee Ubeaut 3MP 18 12 2 3 $937,170
Captain Crunch 3HP 13 5 2 3 $844,577
Southwind Ozzi 3HP 14 9 3 0 $837,685
This Is The Plan 4GP 19 3 6 0 $778,238
TENNIS
ATP Tour
Final

1. Rafael Nadal, $12,214,586

2. Novak Djokovic, $11,182,355

3. Daniil Medvedev, $6,994,912

4. Roger Federer, $6,989,975

5. Dominic Thiem, $5,992,623

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas, $4,272,927

7. Alexander Zverev, $3,152,635

8. Matteo Berrettini, $2,689,783

9. Fabio Fognini, $2,675,013

10. Gael Monfils, $2,601,587

Ranking

1. Rafael Nadal, Spain, 9985

2. Novak Djokovic, Serbia, 9145

3. Roger Federer, Switzerland, 6590

4. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 5825

5. Daniil Medvedev, Russia, 5705

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, 5300

7. Alexander Zverev, Germany, 3345

8. Matteo Berrettini, Italy, 2870

9. Roberto Bautista-Agut, Spain, 2540

10. Gael Monfils, France, 2530

WTA
Final
Money

1. Ash Barty, $11,307,587

2. Simona Halep, $6,962,442

3. Naomi Osaka, $6,788,282

4. Bianca Andreescu, $6,504,150

5. Elina Svitolina, $6,126,335

6. Karolina Pliskova, $5,138,077

7. Serena Williams, $4,310,515

8. Kiki Bertens, $4,208,026

9. Belinda Bencic, $4,113,075

10. Petra Kvitova, $3,724,430

Ranking

1. Ash Barty, 7851

2. Karolina Pliskova, 5940

3. Naomi Osaka, 5496

4. Simona Halep, 5462

5. Bianca Andreescu, 5192

6. Elina Svitolina, 5075

7. Petra Kvitova, 4776

8. Belinda Bencic, 4745

9. Kiki Bertens, 4245

10. Serena Williams, 3935

AUTO RACING
Points Leaders
NASCAR Monster Energy
Final

1. Kyle Busch, 5040.

2. Martin Truex Jr, 5035.

3. Kevin Harvick, 5033.

4. Denny Hamlin, 5027.

5. Joey Logano, 2380.

6. Ryan Blaney, 2339.

7. Kyle Larson, 2339.

8. Brad Keselowski, 2318.

9. Clint Bowyer, 2290.

10. Chase Elliott, 2275.

NASCAR Xfinity
Final

1. Tyler Reddick, 4040.

2. Cole Custer, 4035.

3. Christopher Bell, 4032.

4. Justin Allgaier, 4023.

5. Chase Briscoe, 2302.

6. Austin Cindric, 2294.

7. John H. Nemechek, 2253.

8. Noah Gragson, 2246.

9. Michael Annett, 2239.

10. Brandon Jones, 2207.

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck
Final

1. Matt Crafton, 4035.

2. Ross Chastain, 4033.

3. Brett Moffitt, 4032.

4. Stewart Friesen, 4026.

5. Austin Hill, 2298.

6. Johnny Sauter, 2238.

7. Grant Enfinger, 2236.

8. Tyler Ankrum, 2182.

9. Ben Rhodes, 773.

10. Sheldon Creed, 726.

F1
Through Nov. 17

1. Lewis Hamilton, 387.

2. Valtteri Bottas, 314.

3. Max Verstappen, 260.

4. Charles Leclerc, 249.

5. Sebastian Vettel, 230.

6. Pierre Gasly, 95.

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, 95.

8. Alexander Albon, 84.

9. Daniel Ricciardo, 54.

10. Sergio Perez, 46.

IndyCar
Final

1. Josef Newgarden, 641

2. Simon Pagenaud, 616

3. Alexander Rossi, 608

4. Scott Dixon, 578

5. Will Power, 550

6. Felix Rosenqvist, 425

7. Colton Herta, 420

8. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 420

9. Takuma Sato, 415

10. Graham Rahal, 389

