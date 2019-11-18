Money Leaders

HORSE RACING Through Nov. 17 National Thoroughbred Racing Association Jockeys Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings Irad Ortiz, Jr. 1332 279 276 199 $32,066,048 Jose Ortiz 1309 256 229 184 $26,391,041 Javier Castellano 883 187 155 119 $23,925,739 Joel Rosario 1016 207 162 174 $22,995,190 Flavien Prat 688 161 127 115 $19,102,985 John Velazquez 714 132 115 101 $18,033,773 Luis Saez 1279 241 184 159 $16,658,440 Manuel Franco 1199 201 202 176 $15,164,000 Ricardo Santana, Jr. 989 169 145 126 $15,065,472 Tyler Gaffalione 1094 163 158 162 $13,634,388 Trainers Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings Chad Brown 768 207 154 123 $29,991,742 Steven Asmussen 1947 379 340 257 $25,004,747 Todd Pletcher 723 160 120 106 $17,044,354 Brad Cox 826 209 169 118 $15,958,850 Mark Casse 1076 184 150 147 $15,286,250 William Mott 481 78 68 67 $12,326,337 Michael Maker 944 150 156 128 $10,583,486 Bob Baffert 290 68 65 42 $9,454,642 Jason Servis 506 144 111 75 $9,056,482 Karl Broberg 1930 506 348 280 $8,478,907 Horses Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings Bricks and Mortar 6 6 0 0 $6,723,650 City of Light 1 1 0 0 $4,000,000 Vino Rosso 6 3 1 1 $3,960,625 Mitole 7 6 0 1 $2,756,200 McKinzie 7 2 5 0 $2,232,560 Code of Honor 8 4 1 1 $2,211,570 Midnight Bisou 8 7 1 0 $2,185,000 Country House 5 2 1 1 $2,105,800 Seeking the Soul 6 1 1 1 $1,713,111 Tacitus 7 2 3 2 $1,634,500

U.S. Trotting Drivers Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings Tim Tetrick 2861 677 499 340 $14,440,506 Yannick Gingras 1895 367 273 257 $12,113,745 Dexter Dunn 2341 388 311 310 $10,929,362 Jason Bartlett 2337 472 417 329 $9,531,820 David Miller 1597 249 248 244 $8,488,898 Brian Sears 757 115 91 101 $8,015,486 George Brennan 2217 426 352 275 $7,770,820 Aaron Merriman 3871 842 622 492 $7,495,944 Matt Kakaley 2167 286 311 311 $7,227,208 Andrew McCarthy 1680 218 239 218 $6,964,296 Trainers Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings Ron Burke 4439 894 646 556 $20,028,929 Tony Alagna 707 155 122 86 $5,832,616 Rene Allard 1624 311 230 195 $5,514,719 Marcus Melander 322 85 49 43 $5,240,235 Ake Svanstedt 449 91 68 63 $4,441,569 Scott Di Domenico 1362 275 208 168 $4,361,904 Erv Miller 1068 210 175 130 $4,220,690 Nancy Johansson 329 69 50 50 $4,171,947 Richard Norman 536 114 87 83 $4,081,039 Tim King Jr. 533 141 79 74 $3,906,852 Horses Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings Bettor’s Wish 3HP 18 13 5 0 $1,560,620 Greenshoe 3HT 13 10 3 0 $1,277,049 Gimpanzee 3HT 13 8 1 2 $1,101,313 McWicked 8HP 16 6 3 3 $1,017,466 Forbidden Trade 3HT 14 8 3 1 $968,922 Shartin N 6MP 18 15 2 0 $940,177 Warrawee Ubeaut 3MP 18 12 2 3 $937,170 Captain Crunch 3HP 13 5 2 3 $844,577 Southwind Ozzi 3HP 14 9 3 0 $837,685 This Is The Plan 4GP 19 3 6 0 $778,238

TENNIS ATP Tour Final

1. Rafael Nadal, $12,214,586

2. Novak Djokovic, $11,182,355

3. Daniil Medvedev, $6,994,912

4. Roger Federer, $6,989,975

5. Dominic Thiem, $5,992,623

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas, $4,272,927

7. Alexander Zverev, $3,152,635

8. Matteo Berrettini, $2,689,783

9. Fabio Fognini, $2,675,013

10. Gael Monfils, $2,601,587

Ranking

1. Rafael Nadal, Spain, 9985

2. Novak Djokovic, Serbia, 9145

3. Roger Federer, Switzerland, 6590

4. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 5825

5. Daniil Medvedev, Russia, 5705

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, 5300

7. Alexander Zverev, Germany, 3345

8. Matteo Berrettini, Italy, 2870

9. Roberto Bautista-Agut, Spain, 2540

10. Gael Monfils, France, 2530

WTA Final Money

1. Ash Barty, $11,307,587

2. Simona Halep, $6,962,442

3. Naomi Osaka, $6,788,282

4. Bianca Andreescu, $6,504,150

5. Elina Svitolina, $6,126,335

6. Karolina Pliskova, $5,138,077

7. Serena Williams, $4,310,515

8. Kiki Bertens, $4,208,026

9. Belinda Bencic, $4,113,075

10. Petra Kvitova, $3,724,430

Ranking

1. Ash Barty, 7851

2. Karolina Pliskova, 5940

3. Naomi Osaka, 5496

4. Simona Halep, 5462

5. Bianca Andreescu, 5192

6. Elina Svitolina, 5075

7. Petra Kvitova, 4776

8. Belinda Bencic, 4745

9. Kiki Bertens, 4245

10. Serena Williams, 3935

AUTO RACING Points Leaders NASCAR Monster Energy Final

1. Kyle Busch, 5040.

2. Martin Truex Jr, 5035.

3. Kevin Harvick, 5033.

4. Denny Hamlin, 5027.

5. Joey Logano, 2380.

6. Ryan Blaney, 2339.

7. Kyle Larson, 2339.

8. Brad Keselowski, 2318.

9. Clint Bowyer, 2290.

10. Chase Elliott, 2275.

NASCAR Xfinity Final

1. Tyler Reddick, 4040.

2. Cole Custer, 4035.

3. Christopher Bell, 4032.

4. Justin Allgaier, 4023.

5. Chase Briscoe, 2302.

6. Austin Cindric, 2294.

7. John H. Nemechek, 2253.

8. Noah Gragson, 2246.

9. Michael Annett, 2239.

10. Brandon Jones, 2207.

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Final

1. Matt Crafton, 4035.

2. Ross Chastain, 4033.

3. Brett Moffitt, 4032.

4. Stewart Friesen, 4026.

5. Austin Hill, 2298.

6. Johnny Sauter, 2238.

7. Grant Enfinger, 2236.

8. Tyler Ankrum, 2182.

9. Ben Rhodes, 773.

10. Sheldon Creed, 726.

F1 Through Nov. 17

1. Lewis Hamilton, 387.

2. Valtteri Bottas, 314.

3. Max Verstappen, 260.

4. Charles Leclerc, 249.

5. Sebastian Vettel, 230.

6. Pierre Gasly, 95.

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, 95.

8. Alexander Albon, 84.

9. Daniel Ricciardo, 54.

10. Sergio Perez, 46.

IndyCar Final

1. Josef Newgarden, 641

2. Simon Pagenaud, 616

3. Alexander Rossi, 608

4. Scott Dixon, 578

5. Will Power, 550

6. Felix Rosenqvist, 425

7. Colton Herta, 420

8. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 420

9. Takuma Sato, 415

10. Graham Rahal, 389

