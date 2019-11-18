Money Leaders

|HORSE RACING
|Through Nov. 17
|National Thoroughbred Racing Association
|Jockeys
|
|Sts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|1332
|279
|276
|199
|$32,066,048
|Jose Ortiz
|1309
|256
|229
|184
|$26,391,041
|Javier Castellano
|883
|187
|155
|119
|$23,925,739
|Joel Rosario
|1016
|207
|162
|174
|$22,995,190
|Flavien Prat
|688
|161
|127
|115
|$19,102,985
|John Velazquez
|714
|132
|115
|101
|$18,033,773
|Luis Saez
|1279
|241
|184
|159
|$16,658,440
|Manuel Franco
|1199
|201
|202
|176
|$15,164,000
|Ricardo Santana, Jr.
|989
|169
|145
|126
|$15,065,472
|Tyler Gaffalione
|1094
|163
|158
|162
|$13,634,388
|Trainers
|
|Sts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|Chad Brown
|768
|207
|154
|123
|$29,991,742
|Steven Asmussen
|1947
|379
|340
|257
|$25,004,747
|Todd Pletcher
|723
|160
|120
|106
|$17,044,354
|Brad Cox
|826
|209
|169
|118
|$15,958,850
|Mark Casse
|1076
|184
|150
|147
|$15,286,250
|William Mott
|481
|78
|68
|67
|$12,326,337
|Michael Maker
|944
|150
|156
|128
|$10,583,486
|Bob Baffert
|290
|68
|65
|42
|$9,454,642
|Jason Servis
|506
|144
|111
|75
|$9,056,482
|Karl Broberg
|1930
|506
|348
|280
|$8,478,907
|Horses
|
|Sts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|Bricks and Mortar
|6
|6
|0
|0
|$6,723,650
|City of Light
|1
|1
|0
|0
|$4,000,000
|Vino Rosso
|6
|3
|1
|1
|$3,960,625
|Mitole
|7
|6
|0
|1
|$2,756,200
|McKinzie
|7
|2
|5
|0
|$2,232,560
|Code of Honor
|8
|4
|1
|1
|$2,211,570
|Midnight Bisou
|8
|7
|1
|0
|$2,185,000
|Country House
|5
|2
|1
|1
|$2,105,800
|Seeking the Soul
|6
|1
|1
|1
|$1,713,111
|Tacitus
|7
|2
|3
|2
|$1,634,500
|U.S. Trotting
|Drivers
|
|Sts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|Tim Tetrick
|2861
|677
|499
|340
|$14,440,506
|Yannick Gingras
|1895
|367
|273
|257
|$12,113,745
|Dexter Dunn
|2341
|388
|311
|310
|$10,929,362
|Jason Bartlett
|2337
|472
|417
|329
|$9,531,820
|David Miller
|1597
|249
|248
|244
|$8,488,898
|Brian Sears
|757
|115
|91
|101
|$8,015,486
|George Brennan
|2217
|426
|352
|275
|$7,770,820
|Aaron Merriman
|3871
|842
|622
|492
|$7,495,944
|Matt Kakaley
|2167
|286
|311
|311
|$7,227,208
|Andrew McCarthy
|1680
|218
|239
|218
|$6,964,296
|Trainers
|
|Sts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|Ron Burke
|4439
|894
|646
|556
|$20,028,929
|Tony Alagna
|707
|155
|122
|86
|$5,832,616
|Rene Allard
|1624
|311
|230
|195
|$5,514,719
|Marcus Melander
|322
|85
|49
|43
|$5,240,235
|Ake Svanstedt
|449
|91
|68
|63
|$4,441,569
|Scott Di Domenico
|1362
|275
|208
|168
|$4,361,904
|Erv Miller
|1068
|210
|175
|130
|$4,220,690
|Nancy Johansson
|329
|69
|50
|50
|$4,171,947
|Richard Norman
|536
|114
|87
|83
|$4,081,039
|Tim King Jr.
|533
|141
|79
|74
|$3,906,852
|Horses
|
|Sts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|Bettor’s Wish 3HP
|18
|13
|5
|0
|$1,560,620
|Greenshoe 3HT
|13
|10
|3
|0
|$1,277,049
|Gimpanzee 3HT
|13
|8
|1
|2
|$1,101,313
|McWicked 8HP
|16
|6
|3
|3
|$1,017,466
|Forbidden Trade 3HT
|14
|8
|3
|1
|$968,922
|Shartin N 6MP
|18
|15
|2
|0
|$940,177
|Warrawee Ubeaut 3MP
|18
|12
|2
|3
|$937,170
|Captain Crunch 3HP
|13
|5
|2
|3
|$844,577
|Southwind Ozzi 3HP
|14
|9
|3
|0
|$837,685
|This Is The Plan 4GP
|19
|3
|6
|0
|$778,238
1. Rafael Nadal, $12,214,586
2. Novak Djokovic, $11,182,355
3. Daniil Medvedev, $6,994,912
4. Roger Federer, $6,989,975
5. Dominic Thiem, $5,992,623
6. Stefanos Tsitsipas, $4,272,927
7. Alexander Zverev, $3,152,635
8. Matteo Berrettini, $2,689,783
9. Fabio Fognini, $2,675,013
10. Gael Monfils, $2,601,587
1. Rafael Nadal, Spain, 9985
2. Novak Djokovic, Serbia, 9145
3. Roger Federer, Switzerland, 6590
4. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 5825
5. Daniil Medvedev, Russia, 5705
6. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, 5300
7. Alexander Zverev, Germany, 3345
8. Matteo Berrettini, Italy, 2870
9. Roberto Bautista-Agut, Spain, 2540
10. Gael Monfils, France, 2530
1. Ash Barty, $11,307,587
2. Simona Halep, $6,962,442
3. Naomi Osaka, $6,788,282
4. Bianca Andreescu, $6,504,150
5. Elina Svitolina, $6,126,335
6. Karolina Pliskova, $5,138,077
7. Serena Williams, $4,310,515
8. Kiki Bertens, $4,208,026
9. Belinda Bencic, $4,113,075
10. Petra Kvitova, $3,724,430
1. Ash Barty, 7851
2. Karolina Pliskova, 5940
3. Naomi Osaka, 5496
4. Simona Halep, 5462
5. Bianca Andreescu, 5192
6. Elina Svitolina, 5075
7. Petra Kvitova, 4776
8. Belinda Bencic, 4745
9. Kiki Bertens, 4245
10. Serena Williams, 3935
|AUTO RACING
|Points Leaders
|NASCAR Monster Energy
|Final
1. Kyle Busch, 5040.
2. Martin Truex Jr, 5035.
3. Kevin Harvick, 5033.
4. Denny Hamlin, 5027.
5. Joey Logano, 2380.
6. Ryan Blaney, 2339.
7. Kyle Larson, 2339.
8. Brad Keselowski, 2318.
9. Clint Bowyer, 2290.
10. Chase Elliott, 2275.
1. Tyler Reddick, 4040.
2. Cole Custer, 4035.
3. Christopher Bell, 4032.
4. Justin Allgaier, 4023.
5. Chase Briscoe, 2302.
6. Austin Cindric, 2294.
7. John H. Nemechek, 2253.
8. Noah Gragson, 2246.
9. Michael Annett, 2239.
10. Brandon Jones, 2207.
|NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck
|Final
1. Matt Crafton, 4035.
2. Ross Chastain, 4033.
3. Brett Moffitt, 4032.
4. Stewart Friesen, 4026.
5. Austin Hill, 2298.
6. Johnny Sauter, 2238.
7. Grant Enfinger, 2236.
8. Tyler Ankrum, 2182.
9. Ben Rhodes, 773.
10. Sheldon Creed, 726.
1. Lewis Hamilton, 387.
2. Valtteri Bottas, 314.
3. Max Verstappen, 260.
4. Charles Leclerc, 249.
5. Sebastian Vettel, 230.
6. Pierre Gasly, 95.
7. Carlos Sainz Jr, 95.
8. Alexander Albon, 84.
9. Daniel Ricciardo, 54.
10. Sergio Perez, 46.
1. Josef Newgarden, 641
2. Simon Pagenaud, 616
3. Alexander Rossi, 608
4. Scott Dixon, 578
5. Will Power, 550
6. Felix Rosenqvist, 425
7. Colton Herta, 420
8. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 420
9. Takuma Sato, 415
10. Graham Rahal, 389
