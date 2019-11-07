Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Monmouth visits Hofstra

November 7, 2019 5:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Monmouth (1-0) vs. Hofstra (0-1)

Mack Sports Complex, Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth faces Hofstra in an early season matchup.

PREVIOUSLY: Hofstra snuck away with a two-point win over Monmouth when these two teams met a year ago.

Advertisement

DID YOU KNOW: Hofstra limited its 13 non-conference opponents to an average of just 70.1 points per game last season. The Pride offense scored 78.8 points per contest en route to a 9-4 record against competition outside the Colonial Athletic Conference. Monmouth went 1-12 against non-conference schools last season.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxel visits training center in Romania

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'