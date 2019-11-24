Montana squares off against Texas Southern

Texas Southern (1-4) vs. Montana (1-4)

Dahlberg Arena, Missoula, Montana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern goes up against Montana in an early season matchup. Texas Southern snuck past Northern Kentucky by two points in overtime on Saturday. Montana lost 73-56 to Washington on Friday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Montana’s Derrick Carter-Hollinger, Kyle Owens and Josh Vazquez have collectively accounted for 32 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 32 percent of all Grizzlies points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Sayeed Pridgett has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Montana field goals over the last five games. Pridgett has 36 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Grizzlies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Tigers. Montana has an assist on 33 of 62 field goals (53.2 percent) across its previous three games while Texas Southern has assists on 34 of 80 field goals (42.5 percent) during its past three games.

TENACIOUS TIGERS: Texas Southern has held opposing teams to 40.8 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all SWAC teams.

