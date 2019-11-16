Montana State faces UNCG

Montana State (2-1) vs. UNC Greensboro (3-1)

Michael B. Fleming Gymnasium, Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State and UNC Greensboro both look to put winning streaks together . Montana State beat Appalachian State by three points in its last outing. UNC Greensboro is coming off a 64-30 win over Tennessee Tech in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: UNC Greensboro’s Kaleb Hunter has averaged 16.8 points and 6.5 rebounds while Isaiah Miller has put up 12.8 points and five rebounds. For the Bobcats, Harald Frey has averaged 20.7 points, six rebounds and six assists while Jubrile Belo has put up 11.3 points and eight rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Frey has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Montana State field goals over the last three games. Frey has accounted for 18 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: UNC Greensboro has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 85.3 points while giving up 43.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The UNC Greensboro defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 28.5 percent of all possessions, which is the 16th-highest rate in the country. Montana State has turned the ball over on 21.7 percent of its possessions (ranked 254th among Division I teams).

