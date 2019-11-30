Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Moore, Cal State Bakersfield beat Hampton 70-57

November 30, 2019 12:52 am
 
< a min read
      

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Taze Moore had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Cal State Bakersfield beat Hampton 70-57 on Friday night to snap a three-game skid.

De’Monte Buckingham scored 12 points and Darrin Pearson Jr. added 10 for Bakersfield.

Moore hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring and the Roadrunners never trailed. Justin McCall and Moore made back-to-back layups and then Buckingham hit a 3-pointer to spark a 17-2 that made it 24-6 when Greg Lee capped the spurt with two free throws midway through the first half. The Pirates used a 13-1 run to trims their deficit to 65-55 with 1:47 to play but got no closer.

Jermaine Marrow led Hampton (3-4) with 21 points.

Advertisement

CSUB (3-5) outrebounded the Pirates 53-29, including 19-4 on the offensive glass, and outscored Hampton 23-5 in second-chance points.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|3 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Waves break against the bow of the USS Paul Hamilton

Today in History

1828: Andrew Jackson elected president