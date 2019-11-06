Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Moore leads DePaul over Chicago 84-55

November 6, 2019 11:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Charlie Moore scored 17 points, Markese Jacobs had 16 off the bench and DePaul defeated Division III Chicago 84-55 on Wednesday night, the Blue Demons’ second win in as many days.

Jaylen Butz added 14 points on 7-of-7 shooting for DePaul and Romeo Weems had 11.

Moore and Jacobs both went 5 of 9 from the field as the Blue Demons shot 59% for the game after shooting 68% in the first half to take a 46-31 lead. Moore was 7 of 7 from the foul line and Jacobs made 3 of 7 from 3-point range.

Chicago didn’t have a player reach double figures. The Maroons shot 28% for the game, 21% in the second half.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Latin American Cadet Initiative hosts future leaders

Today in History

1906: Teddy Roosevelt first president to make official diplomatic visit