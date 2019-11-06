Morehead St. goes up against Spalding

Spalding vs. Morehead State (1-0)

Ellis T Johnson Arena, Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Morehead State Eagles are set to battle the Golden Eagles of NAIA member Spalding. Morehead State is coming off a 90-86 overtime home win over Samford in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Morehead State went 2-9 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Eagles offense scored 70.3 points per contest in those 11 games.

