Morehead State dials long distance to defeat Valparaiso

November 9, 2019 5:59 pm
 
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Mark Pappas threw for 303 yards and three long touchdowns and Morehead State outlasted Valparaiso 27-21 on Saturday.

Morehead State (5-5, 3-3 Pioneer League) took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on two Pappas touchdown passes and led by that score at halftime.

The Crusaders (1-9, 1-5) tied it in the third on two Chris Duncan TD passes and the Eagles scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns for a 27-14 lead. Duncan hit Deuce Larose with a 2-yard scoring pass with 1:13 to go but Morehead’s Jordan Huffman recovered the ensuing on-side kick.

The Eagles never ran a play in the red zone and their shortest touchdown was a 27-yard pass from Pappas to Landon Hurst. Pappas also passed for touchdowns of 83 yards to Huffman and 73 yards to Ian Holder. Issiah Aguero scored on a 37-yard run.

Holder had three catches for 110 yards; Huffman 3 for 104.

Duncan completed 30 of 48 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns. Larose had six receptions for 112 yards and the one touchdown.

