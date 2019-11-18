Listen Live Sports

Morgan leads Cent. Michigan over Siena Heights 115-58

November 18, 2019 9:54 pm
 
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Dallas Morgan had a career-high 27 points, including seven 3-pointers, as Central Michigan rolled past Siena Heights 115-58 on Monday night.

Rob Montgomery had 17 points for Central Michigan (4-0). Travon Broadway added 15 points and seven assists. Corey Redman had 11 points and David DiLeo, averaging 23 points, was held to seven points.

DeMarco Dickerson had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Saints. He also had eight turnovers. Kevin Smith added 13 points.

Central Michigan faces Minnesota on the road on Thursday.

