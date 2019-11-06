Morgan State begins season against Central Pennsylvania College

Central Pennsylvania College vs. Morgan State (0-0)

Hill Field House, Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Morgan State Bears will be taking on the Knights of Central Pennsylvania College. Morgan State went 9-21 last year and finished 11th in the MEAC.

DID YOU KNOW: Morgan State went 4-8 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Bears scored 69.8 points per matchup across those 12 contests.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.