Morgan State gives coach win in first game, 71-44

BALTIMORE (AP) — Stanley Davis scored 14 points, David Syfax Jr. added 13 points and Morgan State made Kevin Broadus a winner in his first game as coach of the Bears with a 71-44 win over Central Pennsylvania on Wednesday night.

Troy Baxter added 11 points and Sherwyn Devonish added 10 for the Bears.

Morgan State never trailed and shot 47% with an 11-rebound advantage while forcing the Knights into 22 turnovers.

Broadus was an assistant at Maryland last season.

Marqel Wansley had 13 points and Deon Tabb 11 for the Knights, who shot just 32%.

