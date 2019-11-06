Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Morgan State gives coach win in first game, 71-44

November 6, 2019 11:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — Stanley Davis scored 14 points, David Syfax Jr. added 13 points and Morgan State made Kevin Broadus a winner in his first game as coach of the Bears with a 71-44 win over Central Pennsylvania on Wednesday night.

Troy Baxter added 11 points and Sherwyn Devonish added 10 for the Bears.

Morgan State never trailed and shot 47% with an 11-rebound advantage while forcing the Knights into 22 turnovers.

Broadus was an assistant at Maryland last season.

Advertisement

Marqel Wansley had 13 points and Deon Tabb 11 for the Knights, who shot just 32%.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Latin American Cadet Initiative hosts future leaders

Today in History

1906: Teddy Roosevelt first president to make official diplomatic visit