Morgan State plays Temple

November 7, 2019 3:31 pm
 
Morgan State (1-0) vs. Temple (1-0)

Liacouras Center, Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State and Temple both look to put winning streaks together . Morgan State blew out Central Pennsylvania College by 27 on Wednesday. Temple is coming off a 70-62 win over Drexel on Tuesday.

DID YOU KNOW: Morgan State went 4-8 against non-conference schools last season. In those 12 games, the Bears gave up 78.3 points per game while scoring 69.8 per contest. Temple went 10-4 in non-conference play, averaging 73.3 points and allowing 69.3 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

