Morgan State squares off against St. Francis

November 12, 2019 6:30 am
 
St. Francis (Pa.) (0-2) vs. Morgan State (1-1)

Hill Field House, Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (Pa.) and Morgan State look to bounce back from losses. St. Francis (Pa.) came up short in a 100-98 overtime game at Richmond on Friday. Morgan State lost 75-57 to Temple on Saturday.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Morgan State’s Stanley Davis, Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr. and Isaiah Burke have collectively accounted for 51 percent of all Bears points this season.BRILLIANT BLACKMON: Isaiah Blackmon has connected on 40 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Morgan State is rated second among MEAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.3 percent. The Bears have averaged 13.5 offensive boards per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

