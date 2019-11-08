Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Moss, Gaston score 22 each as Grambling tops Ecclesia 147-52

November 8, 2019 11:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Prince Moss and Anthony Gaston scored 22 points apiece as Grambling State romped past Ecclesia 147-52 on Friday night.

Tra’Michael Moton had 17 points and six steals for Grambling State (2-0). Kelton Edwards added 16 points and eight rebounds.

Grambling State is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Deondre Phillips had 19 points for the Royals, an NCCAA school. He also had nine turnovers but no assists. Zachary McGee added 12 points.

Advertisement

Grambling State faces Southeastern Louisiana on the road on Wednesday.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
11|8 How the 21st Century IDEA Legislation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'