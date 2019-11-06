Listen Live Sports

Move Over Nike, Call Under Armour

November 6, 2019 6:59 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Move over, Nike. Call Under Armour, now.

Boston College graduate transfer guard Derryck Thornton made a quick cut near the foul line driving toward to the lane and split the bottom of his left Under Armour sneaker during the first half of Wednesday night’s season opener against Wake Forest.

When the 6-foot-3 guard backed out and dribbled out to midcourt, he looked down and the bottom of his sneaker was slightly hanging off. During a timeout, he took off the white sneakers and put on a pair of maroon ones and stayed in the game.

Last season, then-Duke star Zion Williamson made a quick move at the foul line against North Carolina and suffered a mild sprain of his right knee when his left Nike sneaker came apart, forcing him into an awkward-almost-split.

Williamson was the NBA’s first overall pick by New Orleans in June.

