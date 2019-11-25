Mt. St. Mary’s hopes to end skid vs Utah Valley

Utah Valley (4-3) vs. Mount St. Mary’s (1-5)

Knott Arena, Emmitsburg, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s looks to end its four-game losing streak as it faces Utah Valley. Utah Valley beat North Dakota State by six on Saturday. Mount St. Mary’s lost 82-62 to Kentucky on Friday.

FRESHMAN QUARTET: Mount St. Mary’s has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Malik Jefferson, Vado Morse, Jalen Gibbs and Damian Chong Qui have collectively accounted for 59 percent of all Mountaineers scoring this season, though that figure has dropped to 45 percent over the last five games.TERRIFIC TJ: TJ Washington has connected on 33.3 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 24 over his last three games. He’s also converted 81.8 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Mountaineers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Wolverines. Mount St. Mary’s has an assist on 28 of 68 field goals (41.2 percent) over its previous three contests while Utah Valley has assists on 28 of 76 field goals (36.8 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: Mount St. Mary’s has averaged only 59 points per game over its last five games. The Mountaineers have given up 66 points per game over that span.

