Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Murkey carries Denver past Cal State Fullerton 65-62

November 29, 2019 10:54 pm
 
1 min read
      

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Ade Murkey scored 11 of his 17 points after halftime as Denver rallied to edge Cal State Fullerton 65-62 in the second game of the Cable Car Classic at Santa Clara, California, on Friday.

Robert Jones added 16 points for Denver (3-4), which had trailed by 13 midway through the second half. Murkey took a Fullerton turnover into the lane and was fouled, converting the three-point play and cutting the gap to 62-61 with 1:22 remaining.

After a missed 3-point try and another turnover by Fullerton, Denver’s Jones and Joseph Lanzi made four free throws in the last 24.6 seconds.

The Pioneers ended a four-game road losing streak. Leading scorer Jase Townsend had four points and went 0-of-5 from distance.

Austen Awosika led the Titans (3-4) with 18 points, Davon Clare added 12 points and six assists. Wayne Arnold had 11 points and six rebounds. Fullerton went the final 9:15 without a field goal and the last 2 minutes without a point.

Denver matches up against Southeast Missouri on Saturday. Cal State Fullerton matches up against Santa Clara Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

