Murphy carries Wofford over Md.-Eastern Shore 67-42

November 26, 2019 8:42 pm
 
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Storm Murphy scored 19 points as Wofford routed Maryland Eastern Shore 67-42 on Tuesday night.

Murphy hit 5 of 7 3-pointers and the Terriers never trailed.

Nathan Hoover had 10 points and eight rebounds for Wofford (3-4), which ended its four-game losing streak. Trevor Stumpe added 10 points and seven rebounds. Chevez Goodwin had nine points and nine rebounds.

Walter Prevost had 10 points for the Hawks (0-7) in their first home game of the season. Ty Gibson added six rebounds.

Bruce Guy, whose 7 points per game coming into the matchup ranked second on the Hawks, shot only 13% in the game (1 of 8).

Wofford plays NC Central at home on Monday. Maryland Eastern Shore looks for its first win of the season against Delaware on the road on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

