Murphy scores 17 to lift Drake past Northeastern 59-56

November 26, 2019 3:00 pm
 
ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Senior Anthony Murphy had a career-high 17 points with seven rebounds and Drake narrowly defeated Northeastern 59-56 in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Tuesday.

Liam Robbins made two free throws with 11 seconds left to give Drake a 57-54 lead. Jason Strong answered at the other end with a basket in the paint, but Roman Penn sealed it at the line for the Bulldogs with a second left.

Penn finished with 15 points for Drake (5-2), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. D.J. Wilkins added 11 points and Garrett Sturtz had nine rebounds.

Drake shot just 32% from the field but forced 19 turnovers, leading to 20 points.

Jordan Roland had 13 points for the Huskies (3-4). Bolden Brace added nine points and six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

