The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Murphy scores 26 to lift Wofford past High Point 89-61

November 9, 2019 10:08 pm
 
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Storm Murphy had a career-high 26 points as Wofford easily beat High Point 89-61 on Saturday night.

Murphy hit 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Nathan Hoover had 15 points for Wofford (2-0). Tray Hollowell added 13 points. Isaiah Bigelow had six rebounds for the hosts.

Curtis Holland III had 14 points for the Panthers (0-2). John-Michael Wright added 11 points. Rob Peterson III had 11 points.

Wofford faces William & Mary at home on Tuesday. High Point plays Boston College on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

