Murray State goes up against Tennessee

Murray State (1-0) vs. Tennessee (1-0)

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State and Tennessee both look to put winning streaks together . Murray State won easily 69-49 over Southern on Saturday. Tennessee is coming off a 78-63 win over UNC-Asheville on Tuesday.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Murray State went 8-3 against schools outside its conference, while Tennessee went 13-2 in such games.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.