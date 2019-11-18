Listen Live Sports

Murray State plays host to S. Illinois

November 18, 2019 3:30 pm
 
Southern Illinois (2-3) vs. Murray State (2-1)

CFSB Center, Murray, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois faces Murray State in an early season matchup. Southern Illinois came up short in a 76-60 game to San Francisco in its last outing. Murray State is coming off a 114-48 win over Brescia in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Murray State’s Tevin Brown has averaged 15 points and 4.3 rebounds while KJ Williams has put up 13 points and 6.7 rebounds. For the Salukis, Aaron Cook has averaged 14.8 points and 3.4 steals while Marcus Domask has put up 13 points.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Cook has directly created 44 percent of all Southern Illinois field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 19 field goals and nine assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Murray State gets to the line more often than any other OVC team. The Racers have averaged 24.7 free throws per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

