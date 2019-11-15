Listen Live Sports

Murray State takes on Brescia

November 15, 2019 6:30 am
 
Brescia vs. Murray State (1-1)

CFSB Center, Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Murray State Racers are set to battle the Bearcats of NAIA school Brescia. Murray State lost 82-63 to Tennessee in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Tevin Brown has averaged 17 points and five rebounds this year for Murray State. KJ Williams has paired with Brown with 12.5 points, eight rebounds and two blocks per game.TERRIFIC TEVIN: Brown has connected on 43.8 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Murray State went 8-3 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last season. The Racers offense put up 74.7 points per matchup in those 11 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

