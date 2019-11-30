Listen Live Sports

Muszynski powers Belmont past Middle Tennessee, 71-59

November 30, 2019 10:47 pm
 
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Nick Muszynski scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Belmont staged a second-half comeback to hand Middle Tennessee a fifth straight loss and its first at home, 71-59 on Saturday night.

The Blue Raiders trailed by nine at the half but erased the deficit in the first four minutes of the second half. Jayce Johnson scored at the basket with six minutes left to put Middle Tennessee up, 46-39, but Michael Benkert had a layup and Muszynski scored on back-to-back layups to get Belmont within one, 46-45.

Muszynski dunked and Adam Kunkel’s layup put the Bears (5-3) in front, 54-53 with 7:22 left and they pulled away from there.

Johnson had 15 points to lead Middle Tennessee (3-5), with C.J. Jones adding 13 and Tyson Jackson 12 points and eight boards.

Belmont plays Lipscomb at home on Tuesday. Middle Tennessee matches up against Columbia International at home on Tuesday.

